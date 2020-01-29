Police: Driver threw drugs out window during chase

A Columbus man is facing drug-related charges after allegedly throwing items out the window of his vehicle during a police chase.

Columbus police say that they tried to stop a vehicle for a minor traffic violation at about 12:30 Wednesday morning near State Street and McKinley Avenue . But rather than stop, the driver, later identified as 53-year-old Michael L. Lawles, took off. And as he drove down the road, he began throwing items out of the vehicle.

After he was stopped a short time later, officers searched the vehicle and discovered methamphetamine on the seat and floorboards. They also discovered marijuana in a bag he threw out the window. He is facing preliminary drug possession charges for teh meth and marijuana, as well as resisting law enforcement with a vehicle.