Police: Driver drops meth baggie during traffic stop

A suspect in a Bartholomew County traffic stop, allegedly dropped a baggie of methamphetamine when he got out of the vehicle to talk with deputies.

The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department is reporting that a vehicle was stopped at about 8:43 p.m. Tuesday night in the 900 block of North Dellasburg Road. A police dog alerted to the odor of narcotics coming from inside the vehicle.

The driver, 47-year-old Ronnie Richardson of Columbus got out of the vehicle and a small white baggie fell to the ground containing what police believe is methamphetamine. A search found Richardson was carrying four other similar bags. A search of the vehicle also recovered a small amount of marijuana and and drug paraphernalia.

Richardson was arrested on preliminary charges of: