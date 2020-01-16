Pence releases statement on passage of USMCA

Congressman Greg Pence (IN-06) released a statement Thursday following the Senate passage of President Trumps new North American trade deal, the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA). The Columbus Republican says:

Signing USMCA into law will bring billions to our nation and tens of thousands of new jobs for Americans. This is a huge win for American workers, farmers and manufacturers, and its about time Congress got to the Peoples work instead of a partisan impeachment circus, said Congressman Pence. I applaud the Trump Administrations dedication to our nations farmers and manufacturers.