Pedestrian in critical condition after being struck Friday

Columbus police are investigating a Friday night accident that sent a local man to IU Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis in critical condition.

Police were called to the 2400 block of Beam Road at about 9 Friday evening after a pedestrian, 43-year-old Joshua L. Chaplin, of Columbus, was hit by a mini-van. He was breathing but unconscious and suffered serous injuries to his head and legs.

The driver, a 16-year-old girl, said that she was driving north on U.S. 31 when Chaplin walked from the sidewalk in front of her vehicle.