Osgood man killed in Jennings County crash

A Ripley County man was killed in a Tuesday morning crash in Jennings County.

Indiana State Police say that they responded to the two-vehicle crash at about 6:30 a.m. The initial investigation revealed that a car driven by 26-year-old Justin M. Rangel, of Osgood, was traveling eastbound on the US 50 Bypass, just east of State Road 3. For an unknown reason, Rangels vehicle crossed the centerline into the path of a westbound semi pulling a loaded trailer, driven by 49-year-old Todd E. Lennartz, of Fort Recovery, Ohio.

ISP says the vehicles collided nearly head on in the westbound lane of US 50. Both vehicles then skidded into the eastbound lane where they came to a stop. Rangel sustained fatal injuries in the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Jennings County Coroners Office. Lennartz was transported to St. Vincent-Jennings Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Toxicology results on both drivers are pending. The investigation is ongoing.

US 50 was closed just east of State Road 3 for nearly four hours for crash investigation and cleanup.