One injured in Taylorsville shooting this morning

Bartholomew County authorities are on the scene of a shooting in Taylorsville this morning.

Bartholomew County Sheriff Matt Myers says that the victim was flown to an Indianapolis area hospital after the incident, which happened just before 5 a.m. this morning in the 9000 block of Main Street in Taylorsville.

A suspect is in custody, the scene is secure and Myers says there is no threat to the public.

Main Street will be closed between U.S. 31 and County Road 650N until further notice. Columbus police and the German Township Fire Department are assisting at the scene.

Photo: Bartholomew County Sheriff Matt Myers, Lt. Chad Swank and Deputy Sgt. Jarod Aspenson work at the scene of a shooting Jan. 27th in Taylorsville. Photo courtesy of Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department.