North Vernon man accused of torturing animals

A North Vernon man is being accused of torturing animals after an investigation into dead dogs in the county.

Jennings County deputies report that the investigation began in February when several dogs were found dead in the northeastern part of the county. Evidence was recovered that went to the Indiana State Police Lab, eventually leading to an arrest warrant for 30-year-old Cody Kreutzjans.

He was arrested at his home at about 4:30 yesterday and is facing 11 counts of torturing or mutilating a vertebrate animal, including 10 felony charges.

Sheriff Kenny Freeman thanked the public for their assistance in the case and said he is glad to close this investigation.