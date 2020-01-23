Newborn surrendered safely at Seymour Fire Station

A healthy newborn was placed inside the Safe Haven Baby Box at Seymour Fire Station 3 on Thursday afternoon.

“The Tribune” is reporting that Seymour Fire Department personnel were notified by an alarm at 1:30 p.m that the infant was placed in the box at the station at 605 Meadowbrook Drive. The baby girl was retrieved within one minute. The little girl was the first newborn to be surrendered in Seymours baby box. The paper says that the baby was taken to Schneck Medical Center and is doing well.

Indianas Safe Haven Law allows people to take newborn babies to any hospital emergency room, police station or fire station without any questions asked and no risk of arrest or prosecution.

