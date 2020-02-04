New programs available to help those in addiction recovery

The Alliance for Substance Abuse Progress in Bartholomew County is launching a program where those helping others into recovery from addiction can get help themselves.

Nathan Walsh, the head of ASAP’s Hub, explained that many of those working to fight addiction, have battled addictions of their own.

A new group for Professionals in Recovery will meet every Thursday from noon to 1 p.m. at the ASAP Hub in the Doug Otto United Way Center on 13th Street in Columbus. Their first meeting is scheduled for this Thursday.

Walsh said the Hub will also soon be starting a yoga group paired with a 12-step recovery program. That is set to start on Saturday, Feb. 15th from noon to 1:30 p.m.

For more information, you can call (812) 418-8705.