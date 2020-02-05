New Ivy Tech campus to be designed by San Francisco firm

Ivy Tech Community College in Columbus has chosen a San Francisco architect for the school’s new campus building off of Central Avenue.

The school announced this morning that IwamotoScott Architecture of San Francisco would design the building. The firm was chosen from five national firms that presented proposals to the school in December.

Previous IwamotoScott clients have included Pinterest, Twitch, Bloomberg, Google, University of California Berkeley, and the University of California San Francisco. The firms work has been widely recognized with more than 80 design awards and honors .

The architecture fees for the project are being paid for by Cummins Foundation Architecture Program.

The school is building a $32 million, 80,000-square foot structure tor replace the aging Poling Hall. Funding for the building has been approved by the Indiana legislature.

The school also announced that CSO Architects will be the architect of record and the contractor will be Pepper Construction, both based in Indianapolis.

You can get more information on the project at www.ournewcampus.org