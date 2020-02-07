Monte Carlo Masquerade in downtown Columbus Saturday to benefit kidscommons

The annual gala Carvivale fundraiser for kidscommons is coming up Saturday evening with a theme of Monte Carlo Masquerade.

Ben Wagner, executive director of kidscommons explains:

Wagner says that they moved venues this year, and will be hosting the event at The Commons in downtown Columbus.

The event includes live and silent auctions, food prepared by Chef Gethin Thomas of Henry Social Club, dancing and entertainment by the Toy Factory.

Tickets are $80 per person and available in advance on-line at kids commons dot org. Tickets will also be available at the door.

Proceeds will benefit Kidscommons, the children’s museum on Washington Street in downtown Columbus. The museum is a not-for-profit group and does not receive money from city, county, or state funds or taxes.

The 21-and-older event will be held from 7 to 10 at The Commons in downtown Columbus.