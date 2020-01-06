MLK Day breakfast set for Jan. 20th in Columbus

The 23rd annual MLK Day breakfast in Columbus is set for Monday January 20th at The Commons.

The program will feature remarks from Columbus Mayor Jim Lienhoop and the Keynote Speaker will be Columbus East High School Vice-Principal Charles Edwards.

After the breakfast STEM activities for children will be available.

This event is sponsored by the African American Pastors Alliance. The breakfast is free and you are invited to attend. A hot buffet breakfast will be served at 7 a.m. followed by a program starting around 7:30 a.m. and concluding at 9 a.m.