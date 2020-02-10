Missouri man arrested after Interstate 65 chase Saturday

A Missouri man was arrested by Seymour Police over the weekend on drug-related charges after allegedly fleeing from a traffic stop.

According to police reports, officers saw the Missouri vehicle Saturday evening and suspected it was involved in drug dealing. After seeing the driver make a traffic infraction, police tried to pull the vehicle over, but the driver took off. After stopping briefly at a truck stop, he fled up Interstate 65. The driver crashed near County Road 700N in the construction zone and then allegedly ran into the woods.

Drugs and paraphernalia were found in the vehicle and the driver, 40-year-old Marlo R. James of St. Louis, Missouri was soon caught by police. James was booked into the Jackson County Jail at about 6:52 p.m. Saturday on charges including resisting law enforcement, drug and drug paraphernalia possession, prescription fraud and reckless driving.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Department and Indiana State Police assisted in the investigation.