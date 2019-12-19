Miller takes oath of office ahead of schedule

Columbus City Councilman Frank Miller got a head start on his fellow council members after he was sworn into office on Thursday. Miller, who defeated Democrat Michael Schoumacher by 40 votes in the November general election, is not able to attend the swearing-in ceremony at city hall on New Year’s Day.

The oath was administered by Bartholomew County Clerk of Courts Jay Phelps. Miller took the oath on a bible given to his mother on Christmas Day of 1940 while accompanied by his wife, Jenny.

Miller is beginning his third term on the council.