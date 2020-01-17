Man faces drug-dealing charge after downtown traffic stop

A Columbus man is facing drug-dealing charges after a traffic stop Thursday afternoon downtown.

Columbus police stopped a vehicle near 16th and California streets being driven by 62-year-old Harold R. Jordan of Columbus at about 3:15 p.m. yesterday afternoon. A police dog alerted to the odor of narcotics inside the vehicle and a search revealed nearly 58 grams of methamphetamine concealed in his sweatpants.

Jordan was arrested and is facing preliminary charges of dealing and possessing methamphetamine.