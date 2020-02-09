Local statehouse candidates face primary challengers

All of the state representatives representing Bartholomew County will be seeing challengers this year. The deadline to file for the May primary election was Friday.

State Rep. Ryan Lauer, of Columbus, who represents the largest portion of Bartholomew County including Columbus is unopposed in the Republican primary for the District 59 seat, while two Democrats Dale Nowlin and Cynthia Wirth are running for a chance to oppose him in the fall.

State Rep. Sean Eberhart of Shelbyville, who represents northeastern Bartholomew County in District 57, has a challenger in the Republican primary: Edward K. Comstock II.

Republican State Rep. Jim Lucas of Seymour who represents southern Bartholomew County in District 69 is unopposed in the primary. Democrat Jeffrey Prewitt will be running against Lucas in the fall.

State Sen. Eric Koch, whose Bedford district includes part of Bartholomew County, is unopposed in the Republican primary or the fall general election.

In Congress, freshman Rep. Greg Pence has a challenger for the Republican primary, Mike Campbell. Three Democrats hope to face the winner of that race, with George Holland, Jeanine Lee Lake and Barry Welsh running in that primary race.