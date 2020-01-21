Local man arrested for Domestic Battery

A Columbus man is facing numerous charges after a domestic violence incident early Monday morning.

The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department says that shortly after midnight, deputies responded to a home in Hartsville after receiving a call about a domestic disturbance. Deputies arrived on scene and made contact with the complainant who reported that 52-year-old Paul Richard Comstock had battered her inside her home.

Comstock is facing the following preliminary charges:

Domestic Battery

Invasion of Privacy

Intimidation

Criminal Confinement

Interfering with the Report of a Crime

Comstock remains in the Bartholomew County Jail in lieu of $27,500 bond.