Local man arrested after found unconscious behind the wheel

A local man was arrested for driving while intoxicated after he was reportedly spotted passed out behind the steering wheel of a vehicle at a Columbus intersection on Tuesday night.

Columbus Police responded to the area of Second Street and Brown Street at about 9 p.m. in regards to the man, who was apparently unconscious for several minutes. CPD identified the man as 26-year-old Matthew Scott Barker, of Columbus. While later speaking with Barker, the officers noted that he had a strong odor of alcohol beverage on his breath and had difficulty maintaining his balance.

Barker refused to submit to a chemical test and officers applied for and received a search warrant for a blood draw at Columbus Regional Hospital. Barker was arrested on a preliminary charge of DUI (endangerment).