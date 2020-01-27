Jennings SWAT team makes drug arrests after traffic stop

Six people were arrested on methamphetamine related charges in Jennings County after an investigation that started with a traffic stop for an expired registration.

The Jennings Sheriff’s Department is reporting that a deputy stopped a vehicle near County Road 800N and County Road 200E in Sand Creek Township at about 6:25 Friday evening. The deputy became suspicious that illegal drug activity was going on and called for the department’s police dog, Vampir, who alerted to the smell of narcotics in the vehicle.

A search revealed more than an ounce of Methamphetamine, Fentanyl and various items of drug paraphernalia. The driver, 51-year-old Rodney Mead, and passenger, 42-year-old Heather Cheesebrew, both of North Vernon, were arrested on charges including dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine (10 or more Grams), possession of a syringe, possession of a narcotic drug, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of paraphernalia, theft, and possession of a controlled substance.

Mead is also being charged with driving while suspended with a prior offense.

The traffic stop led to a search warrant being served at a Spencer Township home by the SWAT team at 3:24 a.m. Saturday morning. Deputies discovered methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia at the home as well as a box trailer that had been reported stolen from a North Vernon business in November.

Two North Vernon residents, 23-year-old Michael Redkey and 49-year-old Richard Jackson, and two Seymour residents. 39-year-old Joel Shands and 43-year-old Tony Taylor, were arrested at the home on possession charges for the methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, as well as maintaining a common nuisance.

Jackson was also wanted on an outstanding warrant.