Jennings County Conservation Officer named District 9 Officer of the Year

Indiana Conservation Officer Zach Walker, who serves Jennings County, has been selected the 2019 District 9 Officer of the Year.

Walker was raised in Marion County and has been serving as a conservation officer for 10 years.

He is a member of the canine program, working with his dog Libby. He is also a member of the cave rescue team, a field training officer, a boat accident investigator and a background investigator.

District 9 covers Rush, Fayette, Union, Decatur, Franklin, Jennings, Ripley, Dearborn, Ohio, Switzerland and Jefferson counties.

Officer Nick Wilson, who serves Hendricks County, has been selected as the 2019 District 6 Officer of the Year. District 6 includes Bartholomew, Brown, Johnson and Shelby counties.

Walker and Wilson are now each in the running for the Pitzer Award, which is given to the top overall conservation officer in the state of Indiana and selected from the 10 district award winners.

The Pitzer award is named after Conservation Officer James D. Pitzer, who was fatally shot while investigating illegal hunting activity Jan. 2, 1961 in Jay County.