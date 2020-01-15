Ivy Tech to host Court of Appeals hearing
The Ivy Tech Community College Criminal Justice Program will host a State of Indiana Court of Appeals hearing from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Jan. 28 at the Columbus Learning Center Auditorium.
The hearing, which is part of the courts traveling Appeals on Wheels program, is open to the public, and community members are encouraged to attend to learn more about the judiciary and appeals process. The court will hear oral arguments from attorneys in a real appeals case.
Following the hearing, the court will take questions about the law and the judiciary in general, but not about the case theyve just heard.