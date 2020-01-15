Ivy Tech to host Court of Appeals hearing

The Ivy Tech Community College Criminal Justice Program will host a State of Indiana Court of Appeals hearing from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Jan. 28 at the Columbus Learning Center Auditorium.

The hearing, which is part of the courts traveling Appeals on Wheels program, is open to the public, and community members are encouraged to attend to learn more about the judiciary and appeals process. The court will hear oral arguments from attorneys in a real appeals case.

Following the hearing, the court will take questions about the law and the judiciary in general, but not about the case theyve just heard.