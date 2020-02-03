Ivy Tech receives $8 million career-enhancing grant from Lilly

Ivy Tech Community College is announcing an $8 million dollar grant from the Lilly Endowment to support a program meant to get students ready for the workforce. The school’s new Career Coaching and Employer Connection program will revamp the school’s career development system and focus on career advising and engaging employers.

Each student will have a required career action plan that has milestones , including developing a resume, preparing for interviews, engaging with employers and work and learn experiences within their career focus.

The first phase of the new program commenced last fall with six campuses: Indianapolis, Fort Wayne, South Bend/Elkhart, Kokomo, Sellersburg, and Madison.