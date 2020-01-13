Ivy Tech hosting night of musical comedy to aid students in need

Ivy Tech Community College will present Dueling Pianos – Encore Number Four later this month as a fundraiser for emergency scholarships and programs in Columbus.

The show features two pianists on stage, taking request both to play songs… and to stop playing songs, as they duel by music.

Kelly Kiste, an organizer for the event, talked recently about the format:

Kiste explained the need for the fundraising:

The performance will be Jan. 31st at the Commons in downtown Columbus. Doors open at 6 p.m. The show kicks off at 8 p.m.

Tickets are available online at connect.ivytech.edu/duelingpianos.