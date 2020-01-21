IUPUC honors Excellence in Diversity at MLK Day event

IUPUC recognized a Bartholomew Consolidated Schools Spanish language immersion program and an academic advisor with its 2020 Excellence in Diversity awards. That was at a MLK Day event held in the Columbus Learning Center.

Riah Coley was recognized for their work at creating an inclusive and welcoming environment for students. Reinhold HIll, IUPUC’s vice chancellor and dean explains:

Coley is an academic advisor and mentoring coordinator for students in transition at IUPUC.

The Legado Spanish Immersion Academy at Clifty Creek Elementary School was recognized for its continuing efforts to educate and encourage bi-lingual learning by teaching students in both Spanish and English. The program started in 2018 and now has 110 students.