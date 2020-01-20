IUPUC holding events today honoring MLK Jr.

IUPUC will be hosting a Martin Luther King Jr. Day event from 11 to 1 today at the campus.

The event will feature a screening of part of the film “”Lifting Up a Voice An Oral History of the Civil Rights in Columbus, IN” followed by a panel discussion. That will feature several Columbus residents including City Council members Elaine Hilber and Jerone Wood.

There will be a luncheon including a discussion about diversity presented by Imagine Columbus. And the university will also be presenting its annual Excellence in Diversity Awards, which have been given since 2010.

Events will take place at the Columbus Learning Center on Central Avenue. You are invited to attend.