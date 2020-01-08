Inmate makes threats, causes damage, at sentencing

A defendant upset with his sentence did some damage in Bartholomew Superior Court 1.

Our news-gathering partners at “The Republic” are reporting that 33-year-old Jermaine Ford, of Columbus, was being sentenced Wednesday morning for an incident in May of 2018 when he was arrested on two counts of Dealing in Methamphetamine. According to the report, Ford was sentenced to 26 years in prison, with four years suspended.

The paper says that Ford became irate at the sentence and began making yelling and making threats, including slamming an entryway door to the courtroom, breaking glass. Judge Jim Worton added an additional six months of prison time to Fords sentence for Contempt of Court.

