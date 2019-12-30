Indy woman arrested for Burglary in Jennings County

An Indianapolis woman is behind bars after a Jennings County homeowner found her in his garage.

On Dec. 28 at approximately 3:20 p.m., Jennings County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the area of State Road 7 and County Road 300 North for a suspicious person riding a bicycle in traffic. While responding to the call, authorities received a call from a homeowner in the area who had found a woman in his garage breaking into his vehicle.

When deputies arrived, they found an intoxicated female who matched the description of the woman on the bicycle. Investigators say the female had made entry into the garage and stole items out of the victims vehicle.

Police arrested 33-year-old Jennifer L. Price on preliminary charges of:

– Burglary

– Possession of Methamphetamine

– Residential Entry

– Theft

– Criminal Trespassing

– Unauthorized Entry to a Motor Vehicle

– Public Intoxication