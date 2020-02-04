INDOT seeks students to paint snowplow blade murals

INDOT is looking for students interested in decorating a snow plow blade.

The state agency has opened up applications for Paint the Plow 2020 campaign and is looking for middle schools, high schools and career-technical schools to participate.

Students at chosen schools will be partnered with local INDOT facilities to create artwork that represents the school, painted on the blade of an INDOT snowplow. INDOT says this is a way to enhance public awareness, to promote safety and to foster appreciation of both INDOT and the school.

To take part you can go online to visit painttheplow.indot.in.gov