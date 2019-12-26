Indoor pool not part of initial Fair Oaks Mall plans

One of the most requested items in the revamp of Fair Oaks Mall is off the table.

Those involved with the site planning say that an indoor swimming pool is not being considered, at least for the initial development of the site.

The city of Columbus and Columbus Regional Hospital bought the mall property last December with an eye toward creating a joint space for sports and recreation opportunities, parks department offices and community wellness activities. Since then the city has been going through a planning process to decide on the best uses for the property.

We talked recently with Mary Ferdon, director of administration and community development for the city of Columbus. She explains that while popular with participants, the pool is not practical now.

She explains that the indoor pool possibility has not been ruled out for long term, but it is not in the initial planning.

Consultants estimated that an indoor pool could cost up to $10 million to build and more than half a million dollars a year to maintain and operate.

