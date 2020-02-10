Iconic Columbus sandwich shop in plans for reopening

An iconic Columbus restaurant could be returning to life as early as next month.

The son of the last owner of Lucas Bros. Sandwich Shop plans a revival of the diner in Fair Oaks Mall. William Broaddus says that he fondly remembers the restaurant operated by his grandmother Donna Cannon, and his mother Cheri Perkins.

William Broaddus says that he still has the original grill used by his grandmother and his mother. He is even planning to use the same recipes for community favorite dishes such as the onion hamburgers and chili.

City officials are still negotiating with Broadus for the use of the mall space formerly occupied by Special Dogs & More. He said he is attracted to that location because of its retro diner feel and believes the restaurant would be enough of a draw to get people to come back to the mall.

The restaurant operated in Columbus for more than 75 years, opening in the 1930s and closing in 2013 at its final location on State Street.

He hopes to have the restaurant open again by early March.