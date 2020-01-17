I-65 superstructure replacement work begins in February

Work is expected to begin in a few weeks on two superstructure replacement projects over I-65 in Bartholomew County. The Indiana Department of Transportation says that crews will begin with tree clearing and utility relocations on Carr Hill Road, followed by work at County Road 200 South.

INDOT says that Carr Hill Road is scheduled to close in mid-February when bridge work begins and will remain closed through mid-July. County Road 200 South will close in mid-July through late November, once work is completed on Carr Hill Road. Nighttime lane restrictions will also take place on I-65 during bridge demolition and beam setting operations.

Additional details will be announced prior to each closure. The project completion date is November 30, 2020.