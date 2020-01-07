Hope man held for Murder, Domestic Battery

One person is dead after a stabbing in Hope Tuesday morning during a family fight.

Bartholomew County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the incident around 7 a.m. on Scott Street in Hope.

Few details are yet available but deputies report that one person is dead and one was taken to Columbus Regional Hospital with what are believed to be non life-threatening injuries.

Authorities arrested 77-year-old James T. Mee, of Hope, on preliminary charges of Murder and Domestic Battery. He has been placed on a 48-hour hold without bond.

The incident is being investigated by the county’s death investigation team, which includes Bartholomew County Deputies, Indiana State Police, Columbus Police, the Bartholomew County Coroner’s Office and the Bartholomew County Prosecutor’s Office.