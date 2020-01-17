Health Department to offer cholesterol screenings

The Bartholomew County Health Department will offer A1C and Cholesterol screening next week. They will be offered, by appointment only, on the morning of January 28th at 2675 Foxpointe Drive, Suite B.

Cost is $10 for the A1c screening and $15 for the Cholesterol screening. Cash, debit, or credit card will be accepted. If a card is used there is an additional transaction fee.

Participants must fast 12 hours prior to the Cholesterol screening. Fasting is not required for the A1C. Participants may schedule for both screenings.

To schedule an appointment, call 812-379-1555, Option 1.