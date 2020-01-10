Hauser invests $1.6 million renovating school for agriculture program

Flat Rock-Hawcreek schools are making a $1.6 million dollar renovation of Hauser Jr./Sr. High School’s agriculture space.

Shawn Price, the school superintendent, says that the school has drawn statewide and national attention for its ag program and now they will have a facility to match their achievements.

Part of the renovation is turning an underused woodworking shop into a space for modern farming technology.

He said incorporating technology and flexibility were some of the key design considerations.

The project planners made sure the renovated space including room to display all of the program’s awards and trophies.

Among the more recent honors, Hope FFA and the Hauser ag program became the first school in the state to be awarded a grant from Microsoft for a farming product in development. The software giant is working with schools nationwide on a product called FarmBeats that analyzes soil conditions.

Price said that construction on the ag facility should be finished in time for students to move into the renovated building after spring break.