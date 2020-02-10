Governor candidate plans Columbus town hall event

Democratic governor candidate Dr. Woody Myers will be holding a town hall meeting in Columbus on Feb. 17th at North Christian Church.

The event is co-sponsored by the Bartholomew County Democratic Party, Bartholomew County Democratic Women, and Bartholomew County Indivisible.

The town hall will be moderated by Hanna Omar, and includes a meet and greet after the event. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. for socializing with the town hall session beginning at 7 p.m.