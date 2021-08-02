Local News Top Story 

Four pounds of meth found during Friday arrest

Phillip Rothbauer. Photo courtesy of Bartholomew County Jail.

The Bartholomew County Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team recovered four pounds of methamphetamine after a months-long investigation.

45-year-old Phillip Rothbauer of Lafayette was arrested after his vehicle was stopped early Friday morning by the Columbus Police Intelligence led Policing Unit as part of the investigation. A Columbus police dog alerted to the smell of narcotics in his vehicle. A search by officers revealed syringes, drug paraphernalia, a controlled substance, as well as the methamphetamine.

He is being accused of dealing in and possessing methamphetamine, as well as possession of a controlled substance, of a legend drug injection device and of drug paraphernalia.

The Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team is a combined unit of the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office, the Columbus Police Department and the Bartholomew County Prosecutor’s Office.