Four arrested after theft spree at liquor stores

Four people have been arrested in Seymour, accused in a wave of thefts from liquor stores.

According to Seymour Police Department reports, police began receiving reports of the thefts starting at 7:55 pm. Tuesday evening from Northside Liquors and again, shortly after 8 p.m. at Vicks Liquors. Police say that they realized the thefts were being made by the same suspects, and began looking for the vehicle, a silver car without registration.

Police found the vehicle in the parking lot of Busy Bees Liquors. While talking with the suspects, police received another call of items stolen from a nearby pharmacy.

Inside the vehicle, police found 55 bottles of alcohol, worth more than $3,300. After being processed, they were returned to their stores.

Police arrested

Dea Anderson, 21, of Indianapolis.

Donnicia Barnett, 23, of Indianapolis.

Daisha Sargent, 21, of Indianapolis.

Porcsha Germany, 28, of Indianapolis.

