Flu impacts hospital visitation policy at Schneck

The flu is impacting visitation at a Seymour hospital. Schneck Medical Center has implemented visitor restrictions, effective Tuesday, Jan. 28 at 7 a.m., to help protect patients, staff, and the community from the spread of influenza.

Schneck officials say that no more than three visitors may be admitted to a patient’s room at one time. Visitors must include immediate family and significant others as identified by the patient. Visitors must also be at least 18 years-old.

Anyone with the following symptoms is asked to refrain from visiting patients:

• Fever and/or chills

• Sore throat

• Muscle aches

• Runny or stuffy nose

• Cough

• Fatigue

• Headache

• Vomiting and/or diarrhea

All visitors must wash their hands with soap and water, or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer, before and after visiting a patient. Hand sanitizer can be found throughout the hospital as well as outside each patient’s room.

“We’ve seen an increase in the number of patients with flu-like symptoms in the last week prompting us to implement visitor restrictions,” said Stacy East, Infection Preventionist at Schneck. East says, “If you are experiencing flu-like symptoms, please seek medical attention. If you are sick and are not getting better, contact your healthcare provider for further treatment.”

For more information on how to protect you and your family, visit cdc.gov/flu.