Flu impacts hospital visitation policy at Schneck

The flu is impacting visitation at a Seymour hospital. Schneck Medical Center has implemented visitor restrictions, effective Tuesday, Jan. 28 at 7 a.m., to help protect patients, staff, and the community from the spread of influenza.

Schneck officials say that no more than three visitors may be admitted to a patients room at one time. Visitors must include immediate family and significant others as identified by the patient. Visitors must also be at least 18 years-old.

Anyone with the following symptoms is asked to refrain from visiting patients:

 Fever and/or chills

 Sore throat

 Muscle aches

 Runny or stuffy nose

 Cough

 Fatigue

 Headache

 Vomiting and/or diarrhea

All visitors must wash their hands with soap and water, or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer, before and after visiting a patient. Hand sanitizer can be found throughout the hospital as well as outside each patients room.

Weve seen an increase in the number of patients with flu-like symptoms in the last week prompting us to implement visitor restrictions, said Stacy East, Infection Preventionist at Schneck. East says, If you are experiencing flu-like symptoms, please seek medical attention. If you are sick and are not getting better, contact your healthcare provider for further treatment.

For more information on how to protect you and your family, visit cdc.gov/flu.