Flu impacts hospital visitation policy at Schneck
The flu is impacting visitation at a Seymour hospital. Schneck Medical Center has implemented visitor restrictions, effective Tuesday, Jan. 28 at 7 a.m., to help protect patients, staff, and the community from the spread of influenza.
Schneck officials say that no more than three visitors may be admitted to a patients room at one time. Visitors must include immediate family and significant others as identified by the patient. Visitors must also be at least 18 years-old.
Anyone with the following symptoms is asked to refrain from visiting patients:
Fever and/or chills
Sore throat
Muscle aches
Runny or stuffy nose
Cough
Fatigue
Headache
Vomiting and/or diarrhea
All visitors must wash their hands with soap and water, or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer, before and after visiting a patient. Hand sanitizer can be found throughout the hospital as well as outside each patients room.
Weve seen an increase in the number of patients with flu-like symptoms in the last week prompting us to implement visitor restrictions, said Stacy East, Infection Preventionist at Schneck. East says, If you are experiencing flu-like symptoms, please seek medical attention. If you are sick and are not getting better, contact your healthcare provider for further treatment.
For more information on how to protect you and your family, visit cdc.gov/flu.