Fleeing suspect arrested after cold swim in East Fork White River

Jackson County deputies arrested a man wanted on a warrant, but only after fishing him out of East Fork White River.

Sheriff Rick Meyer says that deputies received word that 36-year-old Jeremy S. Dillman of Medora was at a home in the Shieldstown area Thursday afternoon. Deputies found a vehicle Dillman had reportedly been driving but he was nowhere to be found. Footprints led from the home along the riverbank.

When a deputy found Dillman about a quarter mile away, he jumped into the river, swam 15-20 feet away and then grabbed onto a log. Indiana conservation officers and Brownstown Fire Department were called in and a fire department hovercraft with a deputy onboard, pulled Dillman from the water.

He was checked out for hypothermia at Schneck Medical Center before being taken to the Jackson County Jail on a felony warrant for domestic battery in the presence of a child. He is now facing new charges of resisting law enforcement.