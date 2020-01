An 18-year-old Flat Rock-Hawcreek School student was arrested Thursday afternoon after a School Resource Officer for FRHC received a report that an 8th grade student had been recorded while using the restroom.

The SRO, along with the school’s Dean of Students, reviewed school cameras and identified 18-year old Erik Coy, of Hartsville, as the suspect. He was arrested on a preliminary charge of Voyeurism, a level 6 felony.