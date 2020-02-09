First info session set Thursday for BCSC referendum

The Bartholomew Consolidated School Board gave its approval last month for a property tax hike referendum to address teacher and staff pay. That will appear on the May primary ballot.

Now the school district will begin making its case to the public.

BCSC has scheduled a series of public information sessions on the referendum to give out details and to answer questions from residents. The first is set for Thursday at Taylorsville Elementary starting at 6 p.m. in the evening.

The referendum would add just over 15 and a half cents per $100 to local property taxes. School officials estimate that the proposal would add $7 dollars and 79 cents a month to the property taxes of the average homeowner in the district. Nearly 87 percent of the new revenue would go to add pay boosts for teachers and support staff, with the remaining 13 percent going to school security measures.

Other upcoming public information sessions include:

Thursday, Feb. 20, 6 p.m. at Columbus North High School

Thursday, Feb. 27, 6 p.m. at Rockcreek Elementary

Tuesday, March 24, 6 p.m. at Mt. Healthy Elementary

Tuesday, March 31, 6 p.m. M at Central Middle School

You can get more information on the referendum on the BCSC website at bcsc.k12.in.us.