First day of election filing filled with Republicans

Wednesday was the first day of filing for the 2020 Primary Election.

Bartholomew County voters will be choosing county commissioners for districts 1 and 3, members of county council at large, coroner, surveyor and Superior Court 2 Judge.

Other local races will include Hope Town Council seats in Wards 1, 2 and 3. Hope Clerk-Treasurer and Hartsville Town Council members.

Filing on the first day were:

– Clayton Nolting (R) for Bartholomew County Coroner
– E.R. Gray (R) for County Surveyor
– Larry Kleinhenz (R) for County Commissioner District 1
– Joanne Flohr (R) for County Commissioner District 3
– Tony London (R) for County Commissioner District 3
– Derick Olson (R) for County Council At-Large
– Evelyn Strietelmeier Pence (R) for County Council At-Large
– Matt Miller (R) for County Council At-Large
– John Walstad (R) for Hope Town Council Ward 2
– Jim Lucas (R) for State Senator District 69

You can file to run in the voter registration office in the Bartholomew County Courthouse through noon on Friday, Feb. 7th.