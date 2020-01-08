First day of election filing filled with Republicans

Wednesday was the first day of filing for the 2020 Primary Election.

Bartholomew County voters will be choosing county commissioners for districts 1 and 3, members of county council at large, coroner, surveyor and Superior Court 2 Judge.

Other local races will include Hope Town Council seats in Wards 1, 2 and 3. Hope Clerk-Treasurer and Hartsville Town Council members.

Filing on the first day were:

– Clayton Nolting (R) for Bartholomew County Coroner

– E.R. Gray (R) for County Surveyor

– Larry Kleinhenz (R) for County Commissioner District 1

– Joanne Flohr (R) for County Commissioner District 3

– Tony London (R) for County Commissioner District 3

– Derick Olson (R) for County Council At-Large

– Evelyn Strietelmeier Pence (R) for County Council At-Large

– Matt Miller (R) for County Council At-Large

– John Walstad (R) for Hope Town Council Ward 2

– Jim Lucas (R) for State Senator District 69

You can file to run in the voter registration office in the Bartholomew County Courthouse through noon on Friday, Feb. 7th.