Final Fair Oaks Mall public input session set for Tuesday

The city of Columbus will be having its final public input session next week, to gather your thoughts on the Fair Oaks Mall property.

The project will be a new joint use of the building to be shared by the city parks and recreation department, Columbus Regional Health and commercial establishments. The goal is to move some Columbus Parks and Recreation functions to the mall property, to develop sports and recreation opportunities and to use the facility for community wellness purposes.

The public input session will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday evening in the empty mall storefront across from the former J. Nicole store.

You can find more information on the mall project at reimaginefairoaksmall.com