Event to benefit area veterans set for Saturday in North Vernon

A special event Saturday, Jan. 25 in Jennings County to benefit area veterans. Niki Hartwell is a marketing consultant for White River Broadcasting and an organizer for this event.

Cost to take part in the brunch is $7.

Hartwell says that money raised during the brunch benefits the Vet to Vet program of North Vernon.

There is no cost for vets to take part in the physicals.

Hartwell adds that all area veterans are invited, not just those in Jennings County.