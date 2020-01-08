Emergency officials look to weekend flooding threat

Local emergency officials are worried about the danger of heavy rains in the next few days.

The Bartholomew County Emergency Management office is sharing an assessment from the National Weather Service that predicts more than three inches or rain in our area from Thursday through Sunday.

With the already saturated ground, that brings the potential for significant flooding starting on Friday. Falling temperatures on Saturday along with high winds could cause more problems this weekend including icy roads and frozen sidewalks.

As of right now, all local rivers are at their normal levels.