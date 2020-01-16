Education advocate receives state recognition as Trailblazer

A local education advocate was recognized at the Indiana State House Thursday for her efforts in the Latino community.

Luz Elena Michel, the Latino Education & Outreach Program Manager for the Community Education Coalition, received the Trailblazer Award at this afternoon’s 29th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Indiana Holiday Celebration.

John Burnett, president and CEO of the Community Education Coalition explains.

Burnett says that Michel is a passionate and caring servant leader.

Burnett says Michel has been leading a mentoring effort to help Latino students move from high school to higher education.

Michel has also been working to help Latino students and their families connect the link between education and economic opportunity, Burnett said.

Michel has been with the Community Education Coalition since 2011. The Indiana Civil Rights Commission’s Trailblazer Award recognizes those who are the ultimate pillar of their community and whose efforts have afforded rights and liberties that did not exist previously.