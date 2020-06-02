Voting update: Rohde winning race for Superior Court judge

Updated: 7:30 p.m.

In a tally of early voting and about 10 percent of today’s vote center voting, the Bartholomew Consolidated School Corp. referendum is winning approval with almost 63 percent of the voters giving their nod.

With 10,910 ballots tallied, former Columbus police chief Jon Rohde is leading his three competitors for Superior Court Judge on the Republican ballot with just over 33.5 percent of the vote.

Dan Arnholt is winning the race for County Commissioner District 3 on the Republican ticket with just over 42 percent of the vote, and County Council at-large incumbents Bill Lentz, Matt Miller and Evelyn Pence are winning the race for the Republican nominations for those three seats, over four other competitors.

On the Democratic side, Dale Nowlin is leading with just under 56 percent of the vote to challenge Republican State Rep. Ryan Lauer again for the fall election.

According to the count from the Bartholomew County clerk’s office, 8,310 people cast their vote by mail-in ballot, with 2,011 voting early at Donner Center last week and Monday. As of late this afternoon, about 5,000 people had cast ballots today at one of the eight Bartholomew County vote centers.