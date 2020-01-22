Drug charges added after wanted man’s arrest

A wanted Columbus man was arrested after police found him outside a downtown home.

Columbus Police report that they noticed 53-year-old Michael A. Coleman outside a home in the 1000 block of Chestnut Street at about 6:40 p.m. Tuesday evening.

After confirming an outstanding Bartholomew County warrant for Coleman, he was taken into custody without incident. A search found marijuana and a methamphetamine pipe in his clothing. He is facing new charges for possessing the drugs and drug paraphernalia.