Driver with no license accused of fleeing from Columbus crash

Columbus police say that a local woman who had no driver’s license fled from a car crash, leading to her arrest.

Shortly before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, Columbus police were called to a two-vehicle accident at Kentucky Avenue and South Mapleton Street. One of the drivers suffered minor injuries, but the second was nowhere to be found.

Witnesses said that the other driver, later identified as 22 year old Allison M. Perdue of Columbus ran away after the crash, into a home in the 300 block of Hege Avenue.

She was arrested on preliminary charges of leaving the scene of an accident and driving without ever receiving a license.