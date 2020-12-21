Driver thrown from vehicle in Saturday morning crash

A driver was flown by Lifeline helicopter to an Indianapolis hospital after a crash Saturday morning on East State Street in Columbus.

The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department is reporting that they were called to the single-vehicle rollover crash in the 4000 block of State Street at about 8:25. The driver, 37-year-old Latisha Carter suffered injuries after being thrown from the vehicle.

Columbus Township Fire and Rescue Department, CRH paramedics and Indiana State Police helped at the scene.

Photo courtesy of Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department.